National Weather Service Wilmington office to host open house

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The National Weather Service office in Wilmington is inviting the community to an open house set for Saturday, Nov. 4.

In the office’s first open house in nearly 30 years, the public is invited to take part in outdoor activities and guided tours through the office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The NWS hopes to strengthen partnerships and share its capabilities and services with the communities it serves.

“There will be several booths with information from several NWS partners including: broadcast media, ocean rescue, and more. This portion of the event will occur outdoors and requires no special entry to participate. Activities will include a weather trivia board and a rain gauge demonstration to promote citizen science. There will also be several raffles throughout the day for weather related prizes. No ticket is required for the outdoor portion of the event,” a NWS announcement states.

The NWS says attendees will get a look at how tornado warnings are issued, learn about the history of weather observations in Wilmington and NWS equipment, and watch a demonstration on how forecasts are created.

“Tours will be roughly 30 minutes long and will take place every 15 minutes. A reservation is required for every tour attendee to efficiently manage the tour group sizes,” the announcement continues.

Registration for tour slots is available online.

