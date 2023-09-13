Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

National Weather Service Wilmington office to host open house

The National Weather Service office in Wilmington, NC is set to host an open house on Nov. 4,...
The National Weather Service office in Wilmington, NC is set to host an open house on Nov. 4, 2023(National Weather Service)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The National Weather Service office in Wilmington is inviting the community to an open house set for Saturday, Nov. 4.

In the office’s first open house in nearly 30 years, the public is invited to take part in outdoor activities and guided tours through the office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The NWS hopes to strengthen partnerships and share its capabilities and services with the communities it serves.

“There will be several booths with information from several NWS partners including: broadcast media, ocean rescue, and more. This portion of the event will occur outdoors and requires no special entry to participate. Activities will include a weather trivia board and a rain gauge demonstration to promote citizen science. There will also be several raffles throughout the day for weather related prizes. No ticket is required for the outdoor portion of the event,” a NWS announcement states.

The NWS says attendees will get a look at how tornado warnings are issued, learn about the history of weather observations in Wilmington and NWS equipment, and watch a demonstration on how forecasts are created.

“Tours will be roughly 30 minutes long and will take place every 15 minutes. A reservation is required for every tour attendee to efficiently manage the tour group sizes,” the announcement continues.

Registration for tour slots is available online.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Riegelwood crash involving log truck
Rachele Hennessey
Wilmington police locates missing woman
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run at US 421 and Malpass Corner Road
Animals over flowing in Mesa County Animal Shelters
The need for adoptions continues following Clear the Shelters campaign
Gary Wayne Devane
Wallace police arrest motorcyclist for allegedly shooting at law enforcement on US 117

Latest News

Captains are asked to decorate their boats in patriotic themes, and can also have a Veteran...
Veterans Appreciation Boat Parade to set sail in Wrightsville Beach this weekend
Wilma W Daniels Gallery
CFCC’s Wilma W Daniels Gallery to host printmaking exhibition
Several Veterans Affairs clinics in southeastern North Carolina will begin offering flu...
Veterans Affairs clinics in southeastern NC to offer flu vaccines
Community Classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants snacks for her students who aren’t able to bring food from home