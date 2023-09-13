Senior Connect
Man who escaped law enforcement in Columbus Co. located, arrested in Georgia

Duane Henderson Manning
Duane Henderson Manning(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday, Sept. 13, that Duane Henderson Manning has been found and arrested in Georgia.

Manning had fled law enforcement on Thursday, Sept. 7, as he was being transported to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility.

Manning was arrested by authorities in Garden City, Georgia.

“Manning had been out on parole for some time following his conviction for a 1995 SC murder,” the announcement from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office states.

“He was on parole for a 1995 homicide conviction in South Carolina,” N.C. Department of Adult Correction Communications Officer Brad Deen said about Manning. “Through an interstate agreement, which is common, he was under supervised parole in North Carolina. He had recently been convicted of forgery and assault on a government official (law enforcement) in Columbus County, which was a pending violation of his South Carolina parole. As officers were bringing him into the Columbus County Jail, he fled.”

