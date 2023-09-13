Senior Connect
Man charged with arson in connection to house fire on Rutledge Dr.

Daniel Nixon
Daniel Nixon(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police have arrested a man in connection to a structure fire in the 400 block of Rutledge Drive on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Wilmington police responded to the scene shortly before 4:15 p.m. to assist the Wilmington Fire Department. According to the WPD announcement, a man had entered the house, doused a piece of furniture with an accelerant and then lit it on fire.

“The suspect had left before police and fire units arrived on the scene. During the investigation, detectives learned that the suspect was frustrated because of a dispute with another individual. Investigators were able to identify the suspect as 32-year-old Daniel Nixon of Wilmington. A warrant for Nixon’s arrest was obtained and he was taken into custody today, September 13th and served with that warrant,” WPD wrote in a press release.

Nixon is being held under a $30,000 secure bond.

