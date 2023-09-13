Kure Beach Police Department warns community of scammers posing as police

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Kure Beach Police Department on Wednesday released a scam alert saying that people are posing as KBPD officers over the phone.

The KBPD says that the scammers contact residents and ask for a payment to settle pending cases.

“The scammers are using technology that allows them to display the Kure Beach Police Department’s phone number on the potential victim’s screen. It is not the Kure Beach Police Department. Never would the real Kure Beach Police Department nor any other Law Enforcement Agency call residents and request money or payments. If you feel you have been the victim of such a scam, please contact the Kure Beach Police Department (910) 458-7586 or make a report at the Police Department in person,” the KBPD announcement states.

