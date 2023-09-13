Senior Connect
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 3

A closer look at hot car deaths. How poor sleep could signal a more serious issue. Plus, a beekeeper teaches the next generation.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(InvestigateTV) — Dozens of children are killed in hot cars every year in the U.S. We reveal the new technology that’s rolling out in hopes of preventing more deaths – and why advocates say it doesn’t go far enough. Plus, if you toss and turn in your sleep, it could be a sign of a more serious issue, according to doctors, and we show you how a beekeeper is raising the next generation of enthusiasts.

