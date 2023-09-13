Senior Connect
‘I don’t think he’s a severe threat’: Man on parole for S.C. homicide still on the loose; not seen as a danger to the community

By Emma Dollenmayer
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who is on parole for a homicide conviction in 1995 escaped from the custody of parole and probation officers on Thursday, Sept. 7, and is still on the run.

A spokesperson for the Department of Corrections says Manning got away as officers tried to take him from their car to the Columbus County courthouse when he jerked away from them and ran.

Right now, Columbus County Sheriff Bill Rogers says he would not define Manning as a serious threat to public safety, but people should be aware of what’s happened.

“They picked him up and he didn’t give them no problem and then he just ran from them once they got him, so he didn’t act violent towards them, he just ran, so I don’t think he’s a severe threat to the community but you never know, you know,” said Sheriff Bill Rogers.

Manning’s brother, Gary Manning, is now charged with harboring a fugitive after investigators said he helped Duane evade being captured.

Rogers says teams searched three different locations on Monday, Sept. 11, and even spoke to Manning’s brother, but came up empty.

He adds that Manning could be anywhere since he has family in different states.

