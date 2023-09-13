First Alert Forecast: unsettled Wednesday, transitional Thursday, fantastic Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ahead of a cold front, your First Alert Forecast for Wednesday features sticky high temperatures in the middle and upper 80s and a 50% chance for a briefly gusty shower or locally drenching storm. Just after the passage of the front, expect slightly cooler and less humid breezes to develop on Thursday - along with high temperatures in the lower and middle 80s and a slimmer 10% chance for a shower or storm. On Friday, the Cape Fear Region will be more fully situated behind the front, so enjoy 0% rain chances, crisp breezes, and temperatures cresting mainly in the pleasant lower 80s ahead of airy 50s and 60s in the night.

Hurricane Lee, still well southeast of the Carolinas, will turn more decidedly northward as the aforementioned front approaches Wednesday. By the weekend, Lee is likely to broaden, turn extra-tropical, and bring a period of heavy rain, strong winds, and very rough seas to Maine and Nova Scotia. Long-period swell from Lee will continue to reach the Cape Fear waters Wednesday, with breakers as high as five to seven feet and dangerous rip currents likely. Inexperienced swimmers should beware of continued Lee-related heavy surf and rip current episodes for the remainder of the work week and even into parts of the weekend.

Elsewhere on the tropical weather scene, Hurricane Margot will continue to gain latitude in the central and eastern Atlantic Ocean through the weekend with neither direct nor indirect impacts for the Cape Fear Region. Deep in the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean, two waves of unsettled weather have merged into a disturbance the National Hurricane Center calls Invest 97L, and odds are good for new tropical storm formation in this area within the next five to seven days. No threats can be defined from this item right now. The next storm name on the 2023 list is Nigel. Stay alert and prepared in navigating the heart of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

