Durham man arrested after UNC Chapel Hill campus lock-down

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Officials with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill issued the all-clear signal around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, giving those on campus the go-ahead to resume normal activity.

Chapel Hill - Carrboro City School gave the all-clear shortly after.

NBC affiliate WRAL reported that police arrested 27-year-old Mickel Harris of Durham in connection with the lockdown. Harris was arrested at an apartment complex on Formosa Lane in Chapel Hill, which is located north of campus. Harris also had outstanding warrants related to an assault on Sept. 5.

WRAL reported that a source had told them that a man had waived a gun during a confrontation at Alpine Bagel Cafe in front of the Frank Porter Graham Student Union before leaving the shop, but did not say if the man was Harris.

No shots were fired.

The University had issued a shelter-in-place order shortly before 1 p.m. to staff after police said there was an armed and dangerous person on or near campus.

UNC police told students and staff to go inside immediately, close all windows and doors, and stay inside until further notice during the shelter-in-place.

Chapel Hill - Carrboro City Schools issued the following statement via social media:

CHCCS is aware of a 12:54 p.m. message from Alert Carolina that stated “Emergency, Armed, dangerous person on or near campus. Go inside now; avoid windows.”

All CHCCS schools have been advised to enter “Secure Mode” which means the doors will be locked, people are not allowed in or out, and classroom instruction can continue normally inside.

Stay close to your phone and email for updates as we monitor this new and ongoing situation.

