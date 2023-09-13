Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Deputies: 19-year-old charged in deadly Lumberton shooting

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A teenager is now facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting in Lumberton.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Jamarion Smith was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 36-year-old Keon Eaton.

Authorities said Eaton was found dead at a home on Resa Loop Drive in Lumberton at around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

No further details were immediately available.

Online records show Smith is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center as of Wednesday evening with a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run at US 421 and Malpass Corner Road
The all-clear was issued around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday.
All-clear issued after ‘armed, dangerous person’ seen on, near UNC Chapel Hill
Power restored for majority of customers in New Hanover Co.
Rachele Hennessey
Wilmington police locate missing woman
Duane Henderson Manning
New Details: Escapee from Columbus County caught in Georgia while driving stolen car

Latest News

One lane of I-140 closed near Wilmington following crash
Trinity Hope Hinckley
Wilmington PD looking for missing person
UNC Chapel Hill campus.
‘I’ve always felt safe, but am I safe?’: UNC Chapel Hill students from Wilmington react to second lockdown on campus
Hurricane Lee impacts the east along the coast.
Dangerous rip currents along the coast of North Carolina
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run at US 421 and Malpass Corner Road