Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Crime Stoppers: Footage shows thieves steal 26 guns from Charlotte pawn shop

The surveillance footage shows two of the intruders stealing money from the shop’s cash registers.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
By Alex Giles
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the people responsible for robbing a pawn shop in east Charlotte.

The robbery happened Saturday, Sept. 2 around 9:30 a.m. at Smart Pawn and Jewelry in east Charlotte. According to a police report, the thieves stole 26 guns, money, and jewelry.

Surveillance footage shows three people burst into the shop with guns. The video shows a customer and employee in the business getting on the ground as the intruders rush in.

“Everyone had weapons and they pointed those weapons at the individuals inside this pawn shop so it was a very dangerous situation,” CMPD Det. Rick Smith said.

The surveillance footage shows two of the intruders stealing money from the shop’s cash registers. The video shows a third thief smashing glass display cases and grabbing guns.

Smith explained why the group may have attempted the robbery on a Saturday morning.

“They were basically opportunists. They saw relatively light foot traffic and just took that opportunity to rob the business,” he said.

While the thieves were bundled up during the robbery, Smith said he is still hopeful someone may recognize the group or know something about the robbery.

“We’ve seen an increase in these type of robberies - smash and grabs in the Charlotte area - and we would just like to get these individuals identified,” he said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.

Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run at US 421 and Malpass Corner Road
The all-clear was issued around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday.
All-clear issued after ‘armed, dangerous person’ seen on, near UNC Chapel Hill
Power restored for majority of customers in New Hanover Co.
Rachele Hennessey
Wilmington police locate missing woman
Duane Henderson Manning
New Details: Escapee from Columbus County caught in Georgia while driving stolen car

Latest News

One lane of I-140 closed near Wilmington following crash
Trinity Hope Hinckley
Wilmington PD looking for missing person
UNC Chapel Hill campus.
‘I’ve always felt safe, but am I safe?’: UNC Chapel Hill students from Wilmington react to second lockdown on campus
Hurricane Lee impacts the east along the coast.
Dangerous rip currents along the coast of North Carolina
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run at US 421 and Malpass Corner Road