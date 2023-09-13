Columbus Co. man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murder and shooting

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - District Attorney Jon David on Wednesday announced the sentencing of Tyquise Baker in connection to a 2021 murder and shooting.

Per the DA, a jury convicted baker on Sept. 8 after four hours of deliberation in Columbus County Superior Court to first-degree murder for the death of Julius Miller and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury for shooting a woman from Chadbourn.

He was sentenced to life plus another 33 to 52 months in prison for the Sept. 14, 2021 murder and shooting.

“After a two-week long jury trial, the jury determined that the defendant Tyquise Baker shot the victim Julius Miller and a woman while they were in the driveway of a house at 545 Dessie Rd. in Chadbourn, NC. A residence that has since been demolished due to multiple homicides at the location,” a DA’s office announcement states.

“Witnesses detailed Julius Miller being shot from behind at the base of the head and more than ten times after falling to the ground by the defendant. The woman who witnessed the murder was then shot multiple times before escaping and receiving medical treatment.

“The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office found more than ten 9mm shell casings around the body of Julius Miller. The jury heard evidence from the medical examiner that detailed how 16 entry and re-entry gunshot wounds took the life of the victim. Julius Miller’s family provided victim impact testimony to the Court detailing the loss, grief suffered, and impact this murder has made in their lives,” the announcement continues.

Chief Assistant DA Allan Adams and Assistant DA Courtney Sanford with the assistance of DA Legal Assistant Jason Britt represented the state. The DA says Sgt. Jeremy Barber led the investigation with the help of the CCSO.

