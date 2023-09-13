Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

College football player dies after practice, school officials confirm

A Sacramento City College football player died Monday after football practice. (Source: KCRA, Mcallister Family, Stacy Breckenridge, Excel Photography)
By Michelle Bandur, KCRA
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) - Loved ones in California are remembering a young man who had one of the biggest smiles and an even bigger heart.

That’s how those who knew and loved Justin McAllister remember him.

According to school officials, the 6-foot-7 offensive tackle for Sacramento City College died Monday after football practice.

This was his first season at the city college after transferring from Western Oregon University.

And he wasn’t a stranger to the Sacramento community as he graduated from nearby Delta High School in 2022.

Principal Craig Cornelson says the community has deep connections with McAllister and he left his mark at the school.

“It’s devastating. He performed at the highest level and did everything seriously with a good heart,” Cornelson said.

At Delta High, McAllister starred in three sports: football, basketball and baseball.

McAllister left his high school classmates with a quote saying “It goes by fast” in their senior yearbook.

“It kind of helps us reflect on what’s important,” Cornelson said. “We have to make the most of what we have and put our best foot forward.”

Copyright 2023 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Riegelwood crash involving log truck
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run at US 421 and Malpass Corner Road
Rachele Hennessey
Wilmington police locate missing woman
Power restored for majority of customers in New Hanover Co.
The all-clear was issued around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday.
All-clear issued after ‘armed, dangerous person’ seen on, near UNC Chapel Hill

Latest News

FILE - Susana Lujano, left, a "Dreamer" from Mexico who lives in Houston, joins other activists...
A federal judge again declares that DACA is illegal. Issue likely to be decided by US Supreme Court
FILE - The Google logo is displayed at their offices, Nov. 1, 2018, in London. (AP...
Leaving Google’s search engine isn’t easy, government witness says in antitrust case
Witness attorney Brandon Cammack, center, testifies during the impeachment trial for Texas...
Woman with whom Texas AG allegedly had affair appears at impeachment trial but doesn’t testify
For most people entering college the thought of joining thousands of other students can be...
Community Spotlight: NAMI Wilmington helps people dealing with mental illness