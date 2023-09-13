CFPUA announces $13 million contract for Southside Wastewater Treatment Plant project

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority Board voted Wednesday to award a $13 million contract and accepted a $35 million loan for the Southside Wastewater Treatment Plant Replacement and Upgrade project.

Chowder Construction Company was awarded the contract and will work on Phase 1 services for the project to replace the existing plant from 1972 and expand its treatment capacity from 12 million gallons per day (MGD) to 16 MGD.

“Phase 1 services for the design-build project includes, but is not limited to, an engineering report, site survey, 75 percent design specifications and drawings, permits acquisition, constructability reviews, sustainability and grant evaluations, and other pre-construction work. The $13 million value of Phase 1 is approximately 5.4 percent of the project’s budget of $240 million. Phase 1 is expected to be completed by July 2025, with construction expected to be completed by the start of 2030,” a CFPUA announcement states.

CFPUA says that it is using a design-build project management style, with one team performing project design and construction.

“Also Wednesday, the CFPUA Board voted to accept a $35 million low-interest loan from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) Division of Water Infrastructure for the Southside replacement project. This low-interest loan (1.76 percent) from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund will lower the overall amount CFPUA will have to borrow for this project and could reduce the project’s impact on the rates CFPUA customers pay for service,” the announcement continues.

You can learn more about the project on the CFPUA website.

