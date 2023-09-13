CFCC’s Wilma W Daniels Gallery to host printmaking exhibition

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced on Wednesday, Sept. 13, that Proof: Printmaking in Eastern North Carolina will open at its Wilma W Daniels Gallery on Friday, Sept. 22.

According to the announcement, the exhibition will be open through Friday, Oct. 27. An opening reception is scheduled for Sept. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the gallery, located at 200 Hanover Street on the first floor of the parking deck.

The exhibition and reception are open to the public and free to attend.

“Proof: Printmaking in Eastern North Carolina is an exhibition that explores the materials, techniques, and approaches unique to printmaking. All artists featured in the exhibition reside in Eastern North Carolina. The exhibit will feature the works of Topher Alexander, Ben Billingsley, Shannon Bourne, Madison Creech, Matt Egan, Michael Ehlbeck, Donald Furst, Heather Muise, and Jennifer Paige,” the CFCC announcement states.

On Sept. 22 and Oct. 27, Artist Talks will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m., with featured artists discussing “their art and areas of expertise.”

Topher Alexander, Matt Egan, MichaelEhlbeck, and Heather Muise will be featured on Sept. 22, while Ben Billingsley, Shannon Bourne, Madison Creech, and Donald Furst will be featured on Oct. 27.

More information, including descriptions of each featured artist, can be found on the Wilma W Daniels Gallery website. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m.

