Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Cameron Art Museum to host film screening of ‘Lessons from the Rosenwald Schools’

Cameron Art Museum
Cameron Art Museum(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum has announced a film screening of Lessons from the Rosenwald Schools set for Saturday, Sept. 23.

“CAM in collaboration with Community Conversations welcomes our educators, families, and community to learn about the standard of excellence that was upheld at our Rosenwald schools. Learn about the history of schools in New Hanover County and the foundational principles that created successful learning environments in Williston and other historic African American schools. Join the filmmakers after the screening for a discussion about the tools used in these classrooms to cultivate leadership and academic success with their students,” said September Krueger.

The short documentary film by Claudia Stack Ed.M and Richard T. Newkirk, Ed.D highlights the experiences of alumni at historically African American schools.

You can register for the screening online on the CAM website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Riegelwood crash involving log truck
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run at US 421 and Malpass Corner Road
Rachele Hennessey
Wilmington police locate missing woman
Power restored for majority of customers in New Hanover Co.
The all-clear was issued around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday.
All-clear issued after ‘armed, dangerous person’ seen on, near UNC Chapel Hill

Latest News

The National Weather Service office in Wilmington, NC is set to host an open house on Nov. 4,...
National Weather Service Wilmington office to host open house
Captains are asked to decorate their boats in patriotic themes, and can also have a Veteran...
Veterans Appreciation Boat Parade to set sail in Wrightsville Beach this weekend
Wilma W Daniels Gallery
CFCC’s Wilma W Daniels Gallery to host printmaking exhibition
Several Veterans Affairs clinics in southeastern North Carolina will begin offering flu...
Veterans Affairs clinics in southeastern NC to offer flu vaccines