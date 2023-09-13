Cameron Art Museum to host film screening of ‘Lessons from the Rosenwald Schools’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum has announced a film screening of Lessons from the Rosenwald Schools set for Saturday, Sept. 23.

“CAM in collaboration with Community Conversations welcomes our educators, families, and community to learn about the standard of excellence that was upheld at our Rosenwald schools. Learn about the history of schools in New Hanover County and the foundational principles that created successful learning environments in Williston and other historic African American schools. Join the filmmakers after the screening for a discussion about the tools used in these classrooms to cultivate leadership and academic success with their students,” said September Krueger.

The short documentary film by Claudia Stack Ed.M and Richard T. Newkirk, Ed.D highlights the experiences of alumni at historically African American schools.

You can register for the screening online on the CAM website.

