Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teenager

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday, Sept. 13, that it is looking for 15-year-old Amaia Damatta.

According to the announcement, Damatta was last seen in the area of Mt. Misery Road in Leland on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at around 10 p.m.

Police describe Damatta as being 5′4″ tall, weighing 104 pounds and having brown eyes with brown hair that has a red stripe in the front.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Damatta is asked to contact Det. G LeBlanc at (910) 269-7833 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.