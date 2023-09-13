Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

‘The Brady Bunch’ house sells for $3.2 million

The home, famous for its exterior featured on “The Brady Bunch,” recently sold for $3.2 million...
The home, famous for its exterior featured on “The Brady Bunch,” recently sold for $3.2 million – nearly 42% below asking.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “The Brady Bunch” house just sold for over $3 million.

Believe it or not, that was far below the asking price.

The home, famous for its exterior featured on “The Brady Bunch,” recently sold for $3.2 million – nearly 42% below asking. It was listed in May for $5.5 million.

That’s not even how much HGTV paid for the property in 2018, before investing thousands in it for a complete remodel.

According to the Zillow listing, the home was meticulously rebuilt and designed to replicate the set of the 1970s sitcom. It even features Greg’s remodeled attic space.

The listing says it’s believed to be the second most photographed home in the U.S. behind the White House.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Riegelwood crash involving log truck
Rachele Hennessey
Wilmington police locates missing woman
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run at US 421 and Malpass Corner Road
Animals over flowing in Mesa County Animal Shelters
The need for adoptions continues following Clear the Shelters campaign
Gary Wayne Devane
Wallace police arrest motorcyclist for allegedly shooting at law enforcement on US 117

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during...
North Korea’s Kim vows full support for Russia at summit with Putin at a Far East spaceport
Duane Henderson Manning
Man who escaped law enforcement in Columbus Co. located, arrested in Georgia
After a two-week manhunt, convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante is back in police custody....
RAW: Recaptured prisoner arrives at police barracks
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy shores up Republican support for Biden impeachment inquiry, as White House goes on offense
CFPUA Southside Wastewater Treatment Plant
CFPUA announces $13 million contract for Southside Wastewater Treatment Plant project