Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide on Twisted Hickory Road

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post, deputies responded to a report of someone being shot in the 16000 block of Twisted Hickory Road in Bladenboro just before 3:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived, 51-year-old Edward Lacy Sr. was found dead at the scene.

“Investigators with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office are currently processing the scene,” the post states. “This is considered a Homicide and is a open investigation. No further information is available at this time.”

