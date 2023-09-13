Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide on Twisted Hickory Road

When deputies arrived, 51-year-old Edward Lacy Sr. was found dead at the scene.
When deputies arrived, 51-year-old Edward Lacy Sr. was found dead at the scene.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post, deputies responded to a report of someone being shot in the 16000 block of Twisted Hickory Road in Bladenboro just before 3:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived, 51-year-old Edward Lacy Sr. was found dead at the scene.

“Investigators with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office are currently processing the scene,” the post states. “This is considered a Homicide and is a open investigation. No further information is available at this time.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Riegelwood crash involving log truck
Rachele Hennessey
Wilmington police locates missing woman
Animals over flowing in Mesa County Animal Shelters
The need for adoptions continues following Clear the Shelters campaign
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run at US 421 and Malpass Corner Road
Amanda Grace Foster
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teenager

Latest News

Power restored for majority of customers in New Hanover Co.
Amber Alert issued for 11-month-old missing from Rockingham Co.
Axel will be presented with his official Crisis Response Facility Dog vest on Wednesday, Sept....
Wilmington Fire Department to add third crisis response dog
Several Veterans Affairs clinics in southeastern North Carolina will begin offering flu...
Veterans Affairs clinics in southeastern NC to offer flu vaccines