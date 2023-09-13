Amber Alert issued for 11-month-old missing from Rockingham Co.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued an Amber Alert just before 8 a.m. for 11-month-old Dallas Alyjah Berger.

According to the release, Berger is missing from Rockingham County, and the Mayodan Police Department is searching for him.

“DALLAS ALYJAH BERGER is a 11-month-old, Black, Male, approximately 2 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 27 pounds. He has BLACK hair, and GREEN eyes. ROMPER WITH FIRE TRUCK GRAPHIC ON THE FRONT. HAIR IS IN PONY TAIL BIRTH MARK ON RIGHT SIDE,” the alert states.

Authorities believe that Berger is with Atiya Janelle Douglas and Kenya Shana Robinson at this time.

“ATIYA JANELLE DOUGLAS is described as 43 years old, Black, Female, 5 feet 4 inches tall. She has BLACK hair, and BROWN eyes,” the release adds.

“KENYA SHANA ROBINSON is described as 37 years old, Black, Female, 5 feet 5 inches tall. She has BLACK hair, and BROWN eyes.”

Authorities are looking for a silver four-door sedan with NC license tag number “3DHT65.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mayodan Police Department at (336) 613-7958, 911 or dial *HP.

Photos of Berger, Douglas, Robinson and the vehicle in question have not been provided by authorities at this time.

