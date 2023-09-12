Whiteville police: Over 200 lottery tickets stolen by employee from gas station

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Over 200 lottery tickets were stolen from a Speedway gas station recently, according to a Whiteville Police Department incident report.

The report says the crime “larceny by employee” was reported on Wednesday, Sept. 6, and involved 233 tickets worth a total of about $6,250.

The Speedway is located at 207 N. JK Powell Blvd in Whiteville.

No arrests have been made in connection to the case as of Tuesday, Sept. 12, at around 1 p.m.

The incident report says the case is active.

