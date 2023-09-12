Senior Connect
Whiteville police: Over 200 lottery tickets stolen by employee from gas station

The report says the crime was reported on Wednesday, Sept. 6, and involved 233 tickets worth a...
The report says the crime was reported on Wednesday, Sept. 6, and involved 233 tickets worth a total of about $6,250. (File photo)(Wirestock via Canva)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Over 200 lottery tickets were stolen from a Speedway gas station recently, according to a Whiteville Police Department incident report.

The report says the crime “larceny by employee” was reported on Wednesday, Sept. 6, and involved 233 tickets worth a total of about $6,250.

The Speedway is located at 207 N. JK Powell Blvd in Whiteville.

No arrests have been made in connection to the case as of Tuesday, Sept. 12, at around 1 p.m.

The incident report says the case is active.

