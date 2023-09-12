Senior Connect
Veterans Appreciation Boat Parade to set sail in Wrightsville Beach this weekend

Southeast North Carolina Veterans Boat Parade flyer
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The third annual Veterans Appreciation Boat Parade will start at Wrightsville Beach Coast Guard Station on Sept. 16 at noon.

Captains are asked to decorate their boats in patriotic themes and can also have a Veteran ride in their boats. Awards for the best-decorated boats will be given.

“Our mission is to honor, remember and bring together all those veterans who served and their families. The Veterans Parade, Annual Boat Parade and Annual Golf Outing are events held just one day a year so that we as Americans can see in person the actual men and women that gave us the freedom we enjoy. This is made possible by the generous support of our donors!” Southeastern North Carolina Veterans Parade wrote in a press release.

The rain date is set for Sept. 23.

For more information, call Blair Poteate at 910-612-6786, John ‘Mac’ McIntyre at 910-619-3616, email here, or visit their website here.

