Veterans Affairs clinics in southeastern NC to offer flu vaccines

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several Veterans Affairs clinics in southeastern North Carolina will begin offering flu vaccines on Sept. 18.

The vaccines are being offered for local veterans enrolled in VA health care at the following clinics in New Hanover and Brunswick counties:

Brunswick VA clinic at 18 Doctors Circle, Suite 2, Supply, NC Appointment only on Thursdays from 1-3 p.m.

Wilmington VA Health Care Center at 1705 Gardner Road, Wilmington, NC Walk-in flu clinics at the front lobby on Wednesdays from 1-5 p.m. Drive-thru flu clinics on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8:30-11:30 a.m. This clinic will move to the lobby if there is inclement weather.



Veterans enrolled in VA care can also get a flu vaccine via Community Care Network pharmacies or urgent care/walk-in care. The VA asks that veterans bring a VA Health Identification Card as proof of eligibility.

“For vaccine locations, please call 877-881-7618. Learn more about no-cost flu shots,” a VA announcement states.

More flu vaccine clinics are scheduled outside of the Wilmington area:

Fayetteville VA Medical Center at 2300 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC Mondays - Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Room 114

Fayetteville VA Health Care Center at 7300 South Raeford Road, Fayetteville, NC Mondays - Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Room 1650. Walk-in overflow will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the 2nd floor Pod 2E

Goldsboro VA Clinic at 2610 Hospital Road, Goldsboro, NC Mondays from 1-3 p.m., Tuesdays from 9-11 a.m. and Thursdays from 1-3 p.m.

Hamlet VA Clinic at 100 Jefferson Street, Hamlet, NC Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, Oct. 14, and Nov. 18

Jacksonville VA Clinic at 4006 Henderson Drive, Jacksonville, NC Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesdays from noon to 2 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Robeson VA Clinic at 139 Three Hunts Drive, Pembroke, NC Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 28 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sanford VA clinic at 3112 Tramway Road, Sanford, NC Mondays-Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 from 8-11 a.m.



