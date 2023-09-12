Senior Connect
Speed limit reduction, wall mural to be discussed at Tuesday Burgaw Board of Commissioners meeting

Town of Burgaw, NC(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - A potential mural on an E Fremont Street building, a speed limit reduction in residential neighborhoods and an amendment to an ordinance concerning the installation of fencing are among the topics to be discussed at the Town of Burgaw Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Burgaw Town Center, located at 108 E Wilmington St.

According to the meeting agenda, a speed reduction will be considered for residential neighborhoods.

In previous months, the town has sought public input via an online survey concerning a proposed change to make the speed limit in residential neighborhoods 25 mph, as opposed to 35 mph.

“The speed limits on state owned roads, such as NC Highway 53, Wilmington Street, US Highway 117, US Highway 117 Business (Walker Street), would not change. The proposed speed reduction would only apply to town owned streets within the corporate limits of town in residential neighborhoods,” the town states on its website.

The first public hearing of the night will focus on a proposed amendment to Section 8.13, Dimensional Requirement, and Section 9.3, Traffic Impact Study, of the Town of Burgaw Unified Development Ordinance.

According to the meeting agenda, the “amendment would remove a dimensional standard related to fences and an unnecessary requirement to submit physical copies to NCDOT for traffic impact studies.”

The second public hearing concerns a proposed wall mural project that would be installed on the western facing side of 111 E Fremont St.

You can find the meeting agenda here.

