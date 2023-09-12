Pursuing Project Grace: NHC commissioners present update on controversial downtown project, vote expected next month

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Project Grace, a New Hanover County proposal to build a new library and museum facility in downtown Wilmington, has been in the works for nine years.

The project failed to get a vote from the North Carolina Local Government Commission last year, but New Hanover County commissioners revised the plan with a new developer: Cape Fear Development. Under the new agreement, the project would cost the county $55.9 million and allow Cape Fear Development to invest $30 million into the area during the construction of the complex and a private, mixed-use development on the south end of the block.

While commissioners voted unanimously to approve the plans for Project Grace, the financing plan to take on debt for the project still needs approval from the LGC. State Treasurer and LGC Chairman Dale Folwell has expressed concerns about the county’s plans to use a public-private partnership with Cape Fear Development.

“We have a concept that is going to, in combination with this public-private partnership, put a library/museum on one portion, and have this new developer spend at least $30 million on new buildings that are going to go on the tax rolls, that are going to increase the value of nearby buildings, nearby businesses,” said New Hanover County Commissioner Dane Scalise.

Scalise says the reason for the partnership with Cape Fear Development is so the county can dictate how the block of Grace Street between 2nd Street and 3rd Street is developed. The agreement with Cape Fear Development requires the company to begin construction of the mixed-use development within 24 months after the completion of the library and museum.

“We’ve restructured the deal to reflect the suggestions that we received from you all because we recognize that the LGC plays an important role and making sure that counties and municipalities do the right things whenever it comes to the tax dollars that they’re spending,” said Scalise.

Folwell questioned the county’s interest as to what is built next to the Project Grace library and museum building.

“You built your brand new county building beside a men’s club,” said Folwell. “So, I don’t see much evidence that you really even care much about the development next to you if you built the brand new county building beside a strip club.”

New Hanover County’s new government center complex, which opened earlier this year, is located next to the Cheetah Premier Gentlemen’s Club of Wilmington. The old government center complex was also located next to the club.

One Wilmington resident, Diana Hill, spoke against Project Grace at Tuesday’s LGC meeting, advocating for the county to put more resources into the current downtown library.

“In my opinion, it’s past time for the county to start working for the residents, as they promised they would after the New Hanover High School shooting,” said Hill. “They promised a safe place for our youth to spend time.”

Folwell said Tuesday that he continues to have concerns about the financing plan for the project.

“I don’t mind what any entrepreneur does with other people’s money,” Folwell said. “That’s really none of my business, but when it comes to the taxpayer money, that’s where I get involved.”

The LGC did not vote on Project Grace on Tuesday. Commissioners expect a vote to take place at the LGC’s next meeting on October 3.

“We appreciate the Local Government Commission’s thoughtful consideration of Project Grace and the opportunity to engage in today’s robust and in-depth dialogue. This initiative continues to have unanimous, bipartisan support and is crucial for New Hanover County’s progress. We eagerly await the LGC’s final review and a vote in October,” the commissioners said in a joint statement after Tuesday’s meeting.

