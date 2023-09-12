Pender County school board to consider adding GPS to all school vehicles, repairs at Burgaw Middle

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Education is scheduled to consider proposals to add GPS devices to all school vehicles and other topics during a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Parents have the option to track their child’s school bus with the “Here Comes the Bus” app, but the board will discuss adding GPS devices to other school vehicles as well.

The board will also consider accepting a grant for electric school buses and infrastructure, along with repairs at Burgaw Middle School.

Burgaw Middle’s media center was damaged after a truck crashed into it overnight on May 30.

You can watch the meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday or later and see the meeting agenda on the Pender county Schools website.

