New Hanover County Schools launches new tech-focused SparkLab

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools has announced the launch of its new SparkLab at Southeast Area Technical High School.

A ribbon cutting and open house for the lab will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept, 13.

NHCS says that SEA-Tech students will be prepared to demonstrate their knowledge of the “choose-your-own-adventure” learning experience provided by SparkNC.

“To earn credit, learners will choose and complete eight out of 52+ high-tech units, creating a stackable learning experience and ultimately putting it all together with a final capstone project. Learners have the opportunity to complete SparkNC Units in three different modes: live sessions, on-demand learning, and experiential units,” a NHCS announcement states.

Students in the “High Tech Accelerator” course can choose from topics including artificial intelligence, software and app development, esports, ux/ui design, cybersecurity and others.

“SparkLabs can be found in 16 of the North Carolina school districts participating in The Innovation Project, which aims to develop enticing pathways for students who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and those who have been historically underrepresented in high-tech careers. SparkNC specifically aims to promote learner agency and equity in a low-risk environment while exploring relevant and compelling topics,” the announcement continues.

