The need for adoptions continues following Clear the Shelters campaign

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Clear the Shelters campaign helps hundreds of thousands of animals in shelters find “furever” homes.

It has taken place during the month of August every year since 2015. This year, 461 animals in New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender and Columbus counties found new homes during the campaign.

Mika, a dog we featured during Clear the Shelters, was one of the lucky ones. Brenda Conner’s daughter, Kim, saw it and called her mom.

“All I saw was a 10-year-old dog that the owner had died. I didn’t think anybody would adopt a 10 year old dog,” said Brenda Conner, Mika’s new owner.

Brenda and her daughter made the trip to the Pender County Animal Shelter and adopted Mika that day.

“This dog came flying across and jumped on the bench with me, scooted back until she was sitting in my lap and she and I looked at each other and said ‘We’ve been chosen,’” said Conner.

Wisteria, Peach, Nirvana, Clifford and Wiley were also featured and adopted. Rescue groups and shelters agree the Clear the Shelters program helps.

“Clear the Shelters is an excellent promotion to help municipal shelters and rescues get pets in homes,” said Jewel Horton, with the Pender County Animal Shelter.

But it only tackles part of the problem, euthanasia numbers are still high. According to public animal shelter reports released by the NC Department of Agriculture, more than 10,000 dogs and 25,000 thousand cats were killed in shelters in 2021.

“It is the hardest part of our job and it’s the last thing that we want to do,” said Horton.

“The euthanasia numbers in North Carolina are very upsetting. It’s very sad. There aren’t enough homes for them all,” said Stephen Watson, with the New Hanover County Animal Shelter.

Yet year after year, the problem doesn’t seem to be getting much better. North Carolina shelters took in over 120 thousand animals last year, and of all 50 states has the second highest kill rate in the country.

One of the best ways to cut down on the number of animals in shelters is to spay or neuter your pet. There are several shelters in our area that have spay and neuter clinics so when you adopt a pet it leaves altered. Some offer vouchers to help cover the cost, but there’s no enforcement and no guarantee it will happen.

“The laws in the state need to be stricter. You can constantly every week ask for people to spay and neuter their pets but if they don’t have a more lawful motivation they don’t do it,” said Faith McNitt, with Feline Matchmakers.

This is already challenging with dogs, but cats can have several litters a year with pets and strays. The number of unwanted kittens and cats typically doubles the number of dogs in shelters.

Adopting from a local shelter or rescue group is another way to help.

“These pets need good homes. Some of them have never known being in a cage and shouldn’t have to live there for months,” said Conner.

Here are a couple of options to get help to cover the cost to spay or neuter your pets:

There are thousands of animals still waiting to be adopted.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.