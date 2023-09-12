Improvements coming soon to Brunswick Co. rest area

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The rest area in Shallotte soon see some improvements, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

A NCDOT news release states that a contract worth $981,000 was awarded to Kowen General Contractors earlier this month.

“Construction on the upgraded facility on U.S. 17 can begin as early as mid-October,” the news release states. “At that time, the rest area will close to the public and remain closed until construction is complete in spring 2024.

“Renovations include a new family restroom and water line, as well as updated drainage and landscaping.”

