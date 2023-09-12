High rip current risk, dangerous surf conditions expected for NC coast due to Lee

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The National Weather Service has announced that dangerous surf and high rip current risks can be expected for the majority of the North Carolina coast as Lee continues to impact waters.

In an announcement that came just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, the NWS states that “swells from Hurricane Lee will bring dangerous surf conditions including strong rip currents through the end of the week” for coastal Pender, New Hanover, Brunswick counties.

According to the NWS website, as of Tuesday, Sept. 12, the rip current risk is high for beaches in New Hanover and Pender counties, as well as Sunset Beach and Ocean Isle Beach.

“Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone,” the NWS states. “The surf is dangerous for all levels of swimmers. Remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems.”

Beaches in the area of Southport, Oak Island and Holden Beach are under a moderate rip current risk at this time, meaning that life-threatening rip currents are possible.

Under a moderate risk, the NWS advises those swimming to do so near a lifeguard and to heed the advice of local authorities and flag warning systems.

“We will have an elevated rip current risk the next four days,” Oak Island Water Rescue states on its Facebook page. “Because offshore hurricane long period swells have been a factor in multiple rip current tragedies on Oak Island, we are asking you to treat today as a red flag day. Please treat the next four days as red flag days and stay out of the water. Long period swell aka wave interval is a well documented factor in rip current tragedies.”

If you become caught in a rip current, remember:

Try not to panic, and remember that rip currents won’t pull you underwater

Don’t swim towards the beach against the rip current

Swim parallel to the beach and out of the rip current

If you can’t escape the current, then stay afloat, yell and wave for help

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.