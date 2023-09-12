Forever Family: Meet Andre

Senior Connect
By WECT Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In the week’s Forever Family segment, we bring you the story of a young man who is looking for a Forever Family that will allow him to stay in touch with his sister Nicole.

Andre needs a loving, patient family who is active and that will see all the wonderful qualities he has to offer.

“Andre is a very energetic, 13-year-old boy. He enjoys basketball and he loves his video games. He has no issues speaking to you about what he’s feeling and what he hopes and his aspiration and things he wants in life,” said Capriciuna, a child advocate.

He also is very close to his sister, Nicole.

“She’s important to me because I needed to keep her safe at all times,” Andre said.

“It is very important whatever family that they go to whether it be together or separately they need to keep in contact with one another,” Capriciuna added.

To learn more, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY or go to foreverfamily.org

