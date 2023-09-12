First Alert Forecast: cold front to sweep Lee away, more action in the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast hinges on the passage of an upper level trough and associated cold front. Ahead of these features, Tuesday and Wednesday will be warm and sticky with low to medium chances for showers and storms. Behind these features, Thursday and Friday will be dry and cooler with lower humidity levels. Parts of the Cape Fear Region will even feel morning low temperatures in the 50s by the weekend!

The cold front remains likely to shunt strong Hurricane Lee, and its most ferocious direct impacts, well east of the Cape Fear Region. Indirectly, expect swell and heavy surf from Lee for all Cape Fear beaches through the week. Breakers near or even locally taller than six fit are possible; episodes of dangerous rip currents are likely. By this weekend, Lee will likely bring stormy conditions to easternmost New England and the Canadian maritime provinces.

Elsewhere in the tropics this... Margot, as either a strong tropical storm or hurricane, will continue to swirl northward through the open waters of the central Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center also acknowledges another potential development zone deep in tropical Atlantic Basin - near Africa, really. As yet, no threats can be defined for the Carolinas from either of these features. Nigel is the next available storm name on the 2023 list.

Stay alert and prepared in navigating the heart of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

View your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.