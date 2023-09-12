One killed in Riegelwood crash involving log truck; portion of N.C. 87 closed

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - An early morning fatal crash was reported in Riegelwood on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

According to Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Chief Steve Camlin, the crash occurred at 6:40 a.m. when a car ran into the rear of a semi-truck that was carrying logs.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the car made contact only with the trailer, none of the logs entered the car.

The driver of the car was killed as a result of the incident. Authorities have not released the driver’s identity at this time.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash occurred on N.C. 87 at its intersection with John L Riegel Road. N.C. 87 is closed at this time at the intersection.

WECT has reached out for more details concerning this incident.

