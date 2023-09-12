Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

One killed in Riegelwood crash involving log truck; portion of N.C. 87 closed

(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - An early morning fatal crash was reported in Riegelwood on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

According to Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Chief Steve Camlin, the crash occurred at 6:40 a.m. when a car ran into the rear of a semi-truck that was carrying logs.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the car made contact only with the trailer, none of the logs entered the car.

The driver of the car was killed as a result of the incident. Authorities have not released the driver’s identity at this time.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash occurred on N.C. 87 at its intersection with John L Riegel Road. N.C. 87 is closed at this time at the intersection.

WECT has reached out for more details concerning this incident.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The NC Education Lottery's Mega Bucks game, which debuted in June 2023
Wilmington man wins $200,000 from $5 scratch-off
Surf City man killed in Friday motorcycle crash in Sneads Ferry
The responding NCSHP Trooper says he believes speed was a factor in this crash.
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash, car fire on I-40 near Burgaw
William Gates and Thomas Blyth are both charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Reckless Driving...
Man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter for 2021 deadly crash; former jail employee sentenced
Gary Wayne Manning
Brother of man who escaped law enforcement charged with harboring a fugitive

Latest News

Animals over flowing in Mesa County Animal Shelters
The need for adoptions continues following Clear the Shelters campaign
Amanda Grace Foster
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teenager
Mariah Stuart
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office locates missing teenager
Columbus County Board of Education
Columbus Co. Board of Education approves policies involving parental involvement