COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants snacks for her students who aren’t able to bring food from home

WECT Community Classroom
By Frances Weller
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Every child loves a snack at school but not every students is able to bring one to class. That’s why Maggie Butler is asking for help. The PreK-2 teacher at Williams Township is asking for donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects and supplies.

“These snack items will be used for the children that forget to bring snacks, don’t have a snack to bring, or if they need to take some snacks home because of not having much food to eat,” Ms. Maggie, as her students call her said on her DonorsChoose page. “We come from a low-income community and it is sometimes hard for students to have a snack.”

Ms. Maggie needs $195. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will buy the food and deliver it to the school.

“By donating to our project you are ensuring that no child goes hungry at school or at home,” she said.

If you would like to make a donation, click here.

