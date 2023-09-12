Senior Connect
Columbus Regional Healthcare System to host Pink Party with free mammograms, hair styles

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus Regional Healthcare System has announced a Pink Party event set for Friday, Oct. 6.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the event will offer free manual breast exams and free mammogram screenings for uninsured people. Some appointments will be scheduled, but there will be 16 appointments available on the day of the event.

Free robes will also be given to the first 25 people in attendance. Guests can take advantage of free drinks and appetizers, along with hair styles and nails.

It will be at the CRHS main entrance located at 500 Jefferson St. in Whiteville. You can call 910-640-4077 to learn more.

