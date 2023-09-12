Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Carolina Beach Town Council to consider changing policy on digging holes at the beach

Freeman Park in Carolina Beach
Freeman Park in Carolina Beach(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Town Council is set to consider changes to its policy regarding holes dug on the beach at a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

According to the meeting’s agenda packet, public safety personnel are having issues with large holes dug on the beach, but the current policy doesn’t have language to allow for enforcement actions to be taken.

The proposed ordinance would make it unlawful for a person to dig holes, trenches or depressions on the beech that are over a foot deep or five feet in width, with the exception of town-sanctioned events like sand castle contests.

It also prohibits the use of shovels other than those intended for children. People will still be required to attend to any holes on the beach, and they must be filled prior to leaving the beach and by 5 p.m.

The penalty for violation would result in a civil penalty, which the town could recover via a civil action if the $50 penalty isn’t paid within 24 hours of the citation.

You can view the full meeting agenda on the town’s website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The NC Education Lottery's Mega Bucks game, which debuted in June 2023
Wilmington man wins $200,000 from $5 scratch-off
One person killed in Riegelwood crash involving log truck
Surf City man killed in Friday motorcycle crash in Sneads Ferry
Gary Wayne Manning
Brother of man who escaped law enforcement charged with harboring a fugitive
The responding NCSHP Trooper says he believes speed was a factor in this crash.
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash, car fire on I-40 near Burgaw

Latest News

Pender County Schools
Pender County school board to consider adding GPS to all school vehicles, repairs at Burgaw Middle
Charles Gilbert Green
Leland man arrested in connection to 2022 shooting pleads guilty to gun, drug charges
Town of Burgaw, NC
Speed limit reduction, wall mural to be discussed at Tuesday Burgaw Board of Commissioners meeting
Republican Mark Harris announced he will be seeking the Republican nomination for North...
Mark Harris enters race for NC’s District 8 Congressional seat following 2018 scandal