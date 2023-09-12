Carolina Beach Town Council to consider changing policy on digging holes at the beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Town Council is set to consider changes to its policy regarding holes dug on the beach at a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

According to the meeting’s agenda packet, public safety personnel are having issues with large holes dug on the beach, but the current policy doesn’t have language to allow for enforcement actions to be taken.

The proposed ordinance would make it unlawful for a person to dig holes, trenches or depressions on the beech that are over a foot deep or five feet in width, with the exception of town-sanctioned events like sand castle contests.

It also prohibits the use of shovels other than those intended for children. People will still be required to attend to any holes on the beach, and they must be filled prior to leaving the beach and by 5 p.m.

The penalty for violation would result in a civil penalty, which the town could recover via a civil action if the $50 penalty isn’t paid within 24 hours of the citation.

You can view the full meeting agenda on the town’s website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.