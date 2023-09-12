Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teenager

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced just before 11 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, that it is looking for 17-year-old Amanda Grace Foster.

According to the sheriff’s office, Foster was last seen in Sandy Creek at around 4:30 p.m. Monday travelling on foot in the direction of Joe Baldwin Drive.

“Last seen wearing black pants, light pink spaghetti style undershirt, black bra, black and white plaid jacket, and tan boots,” the release states.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at (910) 253-2777.

