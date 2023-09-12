Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teenager

Amanda Grace Foster
Amanda Grace Foster(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced just before 11 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, that it is looking for 17-year-old Amanda Grace Foster.

According to the sheriff’s office, Foster was last seen in Sandy Creek at around 4:30 p.m. Monday travelling on foot in the direction of Joe Baldwin Drive.

“Last seen wearing black pants, light pink spaghetti style undershirt, black bra, black and white plaid jacket, and tan boots,” the release states.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at (910) 253-2777.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The NC Education Lottery's Mega Bucks game, which debuted in June 2023
Wilmington man wins $200,000 from $5 scratch-off
Surf City man killed in Friday motorcycle crash in Sneads Ferry
The responding NCSHP Trooper says he believes speed was a factor in this crash.
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash, car fire on I-40 near Burgaw
William Gates and Thomas Blyth are both charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Reckless Driving...
Man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter for 2021 deadly crash; former jail employee sentenced
Gary Wayne Manning
Brother of man who escaped law enforcement charged with harboring a fugitive

Latest News

Mariah Stuart
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office locates missing teenager
Columbus County Board of Education
Columbus Co. Board of Education approves policies involving parental involvement
The Wilmington Fire Department hosted a 9/11 remembrance ceremony with keynote speaker...
Wilmington Fire Dept. hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony, emphasizing importance of mental health
The case is being investigated by N.C. State Highway Patrol.
13-year-old hit by car near Veterans Park