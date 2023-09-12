Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Actor Josh Duhamel and wife expecting first child together

FILE - Josh Duhamel, left, and Audra Mari arrive at the premiere of "Shotgun Wedding,"...
FILE - Josh Duhamel, left, and Audra Mari arrive at the premiere of "Shotgun Wedding," Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Zoë Jones and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live/Gray News) – Actor Josh Duhamel and his wife Audra Mari Duhamel are expanding their family by one. The couple is expecting a baby in the coming months.

Audra Duhamel made the announcement Monday, posting a photo of her sonogram on Instagram with the caption, “Baby Duhamel coming soon.”

Josh proposed to Audra in January 2022 after several years of dating, and the two tied the knot last September, which happened in Fargo, North Dakota.

This will be Josh Duhamel’s second child. He and Fergie welcomed their son Axl in 2013.

Josh Duhamel made his acting debut as Leo du Pres on the daytime soap opera “All My Children” and has appeared in several films including, “When in Rome” and “Safe Haven.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The NC Education Lottery's Mega Bucks game, which debuted in June 2023
Wilmington man wins $200,000 from $5 scratch-off
Surf City man killed in Friday motorcycle crash in Sneads Ferry
The responding NCSHP Trooper says he believes speed was a factor in this crash.
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash, car fire on I-40 near Burgaw
Gary Wayne Manning
Brother of man who escaped law enforcement charged with harboring a fugitive
William Gates and Thomas Blyth are both charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Reckless Driving...
Man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter for 2021 deadly crash; former jail employee sentenced

Latest News

Lizzy poisoned with antifreeze
Family says dog was poisoned with antifreeze
Isaac Douglas was diagnosed with DiGeorge syndrome, a rare genetic mutation where a person is...
11-year-old boy prepares for 3rd heart surgery
New Hanover County Schools has announced the launch of its new SparkLab at Southeast Area...
New Hanover County Schools launches new tech-focused SparkLab
FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township,...
Google’s search dominance challenged in the biggest antitrust trial in decades
Wrightsville Beach
High rip current risk, dangerous surf conditions expected for NC coast due to Lee