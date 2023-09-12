Senior Connect
17-year-old faces multiple charges in connection to Lumberton football game shooting

(MGN)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A teenager faces more than a dozen charges in connection to a shooting at the Lumberton Senior High School football game.

Police said the shooting happened in the school’s parking lot during the game against Red Springs. A car was seen driving away from the stadium parking lot by officers and there was a short chase.

The police department said at this time one of the suspected shooters has been charged in the case.

A 17-year-old male from Lumberton faces 14 charges in relation to the shooting including possession of a weapon on school campus and going armed to the terror of the public.

The Lumberton Police Department said that after the chase on Friday, five people were taken into custody.

The police department stated that at this point the 17-year-old is the only one facing charges and that additional arrests and charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Talia Gatlin at 910-671-3845.

