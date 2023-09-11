Senior Connect
Wrightsville Beach police and fire crews to conduct training Tuesday

The Town of Wrightsville Beach(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach police and fire departments are set to conduct training on Tuesday at around 5:30-7 p.m.

The training will be in the area of the 300 block of S. Lumina Ave. Police say that they will work to keep traffic moving, but there might be some delays.

“During the training, people may hear messages broadcast over a PA system. We want the public to be assured that these drills do not represent a threat or a source of concern. Anyone with questions about the drill should feel free to contact a supervisor for the PD or the FD at the station during business hours. We appreciate the public’s patience as we train the best people for the worst events,” a WBPD announcement states.

