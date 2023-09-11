Wilmington man wins $200,000 from $5 scratch-off
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Per the NC Education Lottery, Wilmington-resident Steven Bell won a $200,000 prize from a $5 scratch-off.
The NC Education Lottery shared details about the win in an announcement on Monday, Sept. 11.
He bought the Mega Bucks ticket from the Circle K on Castle Hayne Road in Castle Hayne.
“He collected his prize at lottery headquarters Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,501. Mega Bucks debuted in June with eight $200,000 prizes. Four $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed,” an NCEL announcement states.
