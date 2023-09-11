Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington local featured on Times Square jumbotron in National Down Syndrome Society presentation

Nic Cox from Wilmington, NC was showcased in a National Down Syndrome Society presentation and...
Nic Cox from Wilmington, NC was showcased in a National Down Syndrome Society presentation and took part in the NYC Buddy Walk on Sept. 9, 2023(Jeannie Mayes Bowling)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WECT) - Nic Cox from Wilmington was featured in a National Down Syndrome Society presentation shown at Times Square on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Cox and his family travelled to New York City to watch the presentation, according to Jeannie Mayes Bowling.

After the video presentation in Times Square, Cox took part in the NYC Buddy Walk and celebration at the Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park.

You can watch the full presentation below; Cox appears at the 14:39 mark.

Nic Cox from Wilmington, NC was showcased in a National Down Syndrome Society presentation and...
Nic Cox from Wilmington, NC was showcased in a National Down Syndrome Society presentation and took part in the NYC Buddy Walk on Sept. 9, 2023(Jeannie Mayes Bowling)
Nic Cox from Wilmington, NC was showcased in a National Down Syndrome Society presentation and...
Nic Cox from Wilmington, NC was showcased in a National Down Syndrome Society presentation and took part in the NYC Buddy Walk on Sept. 9, 2023(Jeannie Mayes Bowling)
Nic Cox from Wilmington, NC was showcased in a National Down Syndrome Society presentation and...
Nic Cox from Wilmington, NC was showcased in a National Down Syndrome Society presentation and took part in the NYC Buddy Walk on Sept. 9, 2023(Jeannie Mayes Bowling)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The responding NCSHP Trooper says he believes speed was a factor in this crash.
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash, car fire on I-40 near Burgaw
Shooting in Minot
Wilmington police investigating shooting involving teenager
Heavy rainfall and flooding can give life to more mosquitos
Hurricanes and heavy rains can cause more mosquitoes
Collector’s Calendar
Volunteers work together to build beds for kids in Wilmington
Local organization works to build beds for children in need

Latest News

Multiple 9/11 remembrance ceremonies are set to recognize the 22nd anniversary of the attacks.
Community invited to 9/11 remembrance ceremonies in southeastern North Carolina
Boil water advisory issued for portion of Lake Waccamaw
Many children across the country do not have a bed to sleep in every night, and that’s why...
Local organization works to build beds for children in need
Hurricane season can bring more than just strong winds and floods, more rainfall gives provides...
Hurricanes and heavy rains can cause more mosquitoes