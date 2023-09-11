Wilmington local featured on Times Square jumbotron in National Down Syndrome Society presentation

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WECT) - Nic Cox from Wilmington was featured in a National Down Syndrome Society presentation shown at Times Square on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Cox and his family travelled to New York City to watch the presentation, according to Jeannie Mayes Bowling.

After the video presentation in Times Square, Cox took part in the NYC Buddy Walk and celebration at the Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park.

You can watch the full presentation below; Cox appears at the 14:39 mark.

Nic Cox from Wilmington, NC was showcased in a National Down Syndrome Society presentation and took part in the NYC Buddy Walk on Sept. 9, 2023 (Jeannie Mayes Bowling)

