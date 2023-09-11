Senior Connect
Wilmington Fire Dept. hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony, emphasizing importance of mental health

American history as we knew it changed when the United States was under attack 22 years ago on September 11, 2001.
Like many Americans, Peter Wisneski is able to recall the moments when he first heard about the attacks on our nation's capitol.
By Ashley Balsavias
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Peter Wisneski, like many Americans, can recall the moments when he first heard about the attacks on our nation's capital 22 years ago.

Almost 3,000 people died in New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania. That included 343 first responders. 341 additional first responders have died since due to illnesses related to 9/11.

“We knew that it couldn’t be two coincidences like that. We knew it was some kind of planned attack,” Wisneski said. “I turned on the T.V. and saw what was going on. So my boss let me go home early to kind of process what was going on.”

He lived in New Jersey at the time, just a quick drive away from the site where thousands of Americans were killed. 22 years later, he now calls Wilmington home.

Wisneski says it’s important to never forget this fateful day in history. It’s why he shows up to remembrance ceremonies and wears a shirt that says, “In remembrance of those who made the ultimate sacrifice,” each year.

“It’s important because it honors the 343 fire department and however many port authority police and New York police that gave the ultimate sacrifice. That hasn’t changed. Their loved ones are still missing someone; they’ll always be missing someone.”

As a former EMT, Wisneski has friends who responded to the attacks that day, and he can only imagine what it was like to witness a tragedy like that first-hand.

Wisneski came to the 9/11 remembrance ceremony hosted by the Wilmington Fire Department and heard the message from Raleigh Fire Department Battalion Chief Dena Ali.

Ali spoke about the importance of mental health for first responders and human connection.

She said in the months following 9/11, there was an assumption that the trauma would bring a greater need for mental health services. Ironically, she says it didn’t.

“What we know today and what we learned from that is - collective healing - when people come together, connection is healing. In order to heal, we have to have to have community. We have to be connected. We have to be supportive of each other,” Ali said.

It’s a connection strong enough that it brings together the country every year to reflect on and remember this tragedy.

“The terrorists thought they were going to bring out the worst in us and make us panic. And we as a county had done just the opposite. We have grown stronger,” Wisneski said.

