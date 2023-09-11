Senior Connect
Waterspouts form off southeastern NC coast during weekend storms

A water spout in the area of Oak Island, and another in the area of North Topsail Beach, caught the attention of many.(Rooster)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As spotty storms moved through the area over the weekend, many residents in southeastern North Carolina spotted waterspouts over the coastal waters.

“SEPTEMBER SEAS... Spotty storms migrating from the waters to the mainland will carry a risk of waterspouts this weekend,” WECT First Alert Meteorologist Gannon Medwick stated on his Facebook page on Saturday.

A water spout in the area of Oak Island, and another in the area of North Topsail Beach, caught the attention of many.

Several viewers submitted photos documenting their views of the water spouts, some of which can be found below.

Do you have a great picture or an awesome video that you would like to share? We want to see it! Click here to upload them!

You also can find See It, Snap It, Send It on the WECT News app. Just click on Sections and scroll down to See It, Snap It, Send It!

A water spout in the area of Oak Island, and another in the area of North Topsail Beach, caught the attention of many.(Jason Fournier)
A water spout in the area of Oak Island, and another in the area of North Topsail Beach, caught the attention of many.(Gil D)
A water spout in the area of Oak Island, and another in the area of North Topsail Beach, caught the attention of many.(Andrew DiMauro)

