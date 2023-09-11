Senior Connect
Tickets available for Junior League of Wilmington Touch-A-Truck

A Junior League of Wilmington, NC Touch-A-Truck event in 2022(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Junior League of Wilmington, NC (JLW) is inviting the community to its 15th Annual Touch-A-Truck event on Sunday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Hamilton Lot on the University of North Carolina Wilmington campus will host the event.

“Touch-A-Truck® is a unique, educational, and interactive community event where children of all ages and their families can explore their favorite big trucks and vehicles, as well as meet the people who build, protect, and serve our community,” a JLW announcement states.

The first hour from 11 a.m. to noon will have no lights, sirens or horns for people attending with sensory processing sensitivities.

Then starting at noon, lights, sirens and horns are on and encouraged. It will be held rain or shine unless extreme conditions prohibit the event, according to the announcement.

“Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the event. If tickets are purchased before October 1, they are priced five for $22.00 or $6 for a single ticket. Tickets purchased after October 1 and at the event will be available at $6 each or $22 for a four-pack. Children under two years of age are free,” the announcement continues.

You can buy tickets online on the JLW website. Proceeds will benefit the JLW.

