Surf City man killed in Friday motorcycle crash in Sneads Ferry

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WECT) - A Surf City man was killed in a motorcycle crash involving a truck in Sneads Ferry on Friday, Sept. 8.

According to a representative with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, 55-year-old Randy Allen, of Surf City, was traveling west on Wheeler Creek Road when a Chevrolet truck, headed east and driven by 34-year-old Heather Edens Rose, of Sneads Ferry, failed to yield while making a turn.

The incident was reported at 10:38 p.m. Allen succumbed to injuries shortly after arriving to the hospital.

Rose has been charged with DWI in relation to the incident. Further charges are pending as the investigation continues.

