Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Steve Griffin appointed to UNCW Board of Trustees

Steve Griffin was sworn in to the University of North Carolina Wilmington Board of Trustees on...
Steve Griffin was sworn in to the University of North Carolina Wilmington Board of Trustees on Sept. 5, 2023(University of North Carolina Wilmington)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Caroling Wilmington has announced that Steve Griffin was appointed to a four-year term on the Board of Trustees.

Griffin is the president of Insurance People and was sworn in during a ceremony on Sept. 5.

“Appointed by the NC General Assembly Speaker of the House to a four-year term, Griffin has been an independent insurance agent since 1985. He is actively involved in the community, serving on boards and committees of local organizations and nonprofits. Griffin has been a member of the Homebuilder’s Association of Durham, Orange and Chatham counties, where he has been a member of the Board of Directors since the late 1980s,” a UNCW announcement states.

During his time as an undergraduate at UNCW, he helped build a social fraternity and served in a leadership position for the Student Government Association, per the school’s announcement.

“Griffin is one of three new members of the Board of Trustees. Traci Butler, senior vice president for LabCorp Diagnostics’ South Atlantic division, and Dr. Aldona Woś, a retired internal medicine and pulmonary medicine physician, joined the board in July,” the announcement continues.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The responding NCSHP Trooper says he believes speed was a factor in this crash.
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash, car fire on I-40 near Burgaw
Shooting in Minot
Wilmington police investigating shooting involving teenager
Heavy rainfall and flooding can give life to more mosquitos
Hurricanes and heavy rains can cause more mosquitoes
Collector’s Calendar
Volunteers work together to build beds for kids in Wilmington
Local organization works to build beds for children in need

Latest News

Nic Cox from Wilmington, NC was showcased in a National Down Syndrome Society presentation and...
Wilmington local featured on Times Square jumbotron in National Down Syndrome Society presentation
William Gates and Thomas Blyth are both charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Reckless Driving...
Man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter for 2021 deadly crash; former jail employee sentenced
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
Fire crews extinguish structure fire in Southport
Allen succumbed to injuries shortly after arriving to the hospital.
Surf City man killed in Friday motorcycle crash in Sneads Ferry