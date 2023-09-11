Senior Connect
NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher to host Femme in STEM event

The NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher is inviting the community to the 2023 Femme in STEM event(NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher is inviting the community to the Femme in STEM event, highlighting women scientists in the Cape Fear region.

The event is set for Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include hands-on activities and experiments. Visitors will be able to look through microscopes, experience a tornado machine and examine soil samples.

“For the Aquarium, it is important for young girls to see someone like themselves in STEM fields. Research shows that starting around middle school, girls start losing interest in science and other STEM subjects. The Aquarium is showcasing the variety of STEM fields that are open for career paths while facilitating an interactive experience with people working in those fields,” an aquarium announcement states.

The NCAFF says that the event aims to celebrate women and spark an interest in learning about the world.

“Femme in STEM has grown in popularity every year and we love that because it means more young women have an opportunity to see themselves in a science, technology, engineering and math career. We are excited about the stellar line up of women we have this year and look forward to a very successful event,” said Gail Lemiec, unique experiences coordinator at NCAFF.

The event is included with a ticket reservation at the aquarium, but tickets tend to sell out. Advanced tickets are required and can be bought online on the aquarium’s website.

