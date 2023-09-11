Senior Connect
Man charged in 2021 deadly crash to appear in court today

William Gates and Thomas Blyth are both charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Reckless Driving...
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man charged in connection to a 2021 crash that led to led to the death of a Wilmington man is schedule to appear in court Monday, Sept. 11.

Thomas Blyth was charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving to endanger and exceeding the posted speed in the wreck, which took place at Market Street and Station Road on Nov. 7, 2021.

Peter Anstatt, 79, died from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

In a court appearance shortly after the wreck, District Attorney Ben David then told the judge that William Riley Gates went after Blyth in a road rage incident and Blyth then hit Anstatt’s vehicle.

Gates also has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving to endanger and exceeding the posted speed.

