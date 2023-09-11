Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: Lee connected to huge waves, big air mass change

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. Evening, Sep. 10, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a weekend of spotty storms, your First Alert Forecast stocks variable rain chances for the week ahead: 20% Monday, 30% Tuesday, 50% Wednesday, 10% Thursday, and 0% Friday. You may notice lower humidity and cooler temperatures by the end of the week, too, after some sticky upper 80s and lower 90s in the early goings.

The same weather system that will deliver the aforementioned air mass change remains likely to open a path for Hurricane Lee to bypass the Carolinas to the east. Swell from the massive storm will reach the Cape Fear shores as early as midweek. Watch for breakers locally higher than six feet and frequent, dangerous rip currents by the end of the week.

Stay alert and prepared in navigating the heart of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

View your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

