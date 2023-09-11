Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Death penalty taken off table as Onslow County man admits to killing mom & grandparents

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The death penalty was taken off the table in a plea deal for a man accused of killing three family members more than three years ago.

Jordan Meade pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder, larceny of a motor vehicle, and larceny of a firearm.

The 24-year-old man was accused of killing his mother and grandparents on March 26, 2020.

Deputies said the grandparents, Geraldine and Emmitt Hawks, were found dead in a house on Birchwood Lane, while Meade’s mother, Jackqueline, was discovered shot in the home next door.

The man was arrested in Burlington after police found his abandoned vehicle.

Prosecutors agreed to remove the death penalty in the case if Meade pleaded guilty. Under the plea deal, the man will be given three consecutive sentences of life without parole.

The judge accepted the plea deal and gave Meade three consecutive life terms without parole, plus another year to 2 1/2 years on the other charges.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The NC Education Lottery's Mega Bucks game, which debuted in June 2023
Wilmington man wins $200,000 from $5 scratch-off
Surf City man killed in Friday motorcycle crash in Sneads Ferry
The responding NCSHP Trooper says he believes speed was a factor in this crash.
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash, car fire on I-40 near Burgaw
William Gates and Thomas Blyth are both charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Reckless Driving...
Man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter for 2021 deadly crash; former jail employee sentenced
Gary Wayne Manning
Brother of man who escaped law enforcement charged with harboring a fugitive

Latest News

One person killed in Riegelwood crash involving log truck; portion of N.C. 87 closed
Animals over flowing in Mesa County Animal Shelters
The need for adoptions continues following Clear the Shelters campaign
Amanda Grace Foster
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teenager
Mariah Stuart
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office locates missing teenager
Columbus County Board of Education
Columbus Co. Board of Education approves policies involving parental involvement